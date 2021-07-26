CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,534,000. Biogen makes up about 1.6% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.28.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

