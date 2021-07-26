CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 358,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,913,000. Intel comprises 3.2% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 793,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,642,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

