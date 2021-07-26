CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PRA Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after buying an additional 142,590 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 221,333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $37.42. 1,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,635. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

