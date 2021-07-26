CSM Advisors LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 393,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,956. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.