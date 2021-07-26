CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 151,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,878,000 after acquiring an additional 300,014 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,072,000 after acquiring an additional 225,366 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 116,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,951. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

