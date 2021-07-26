Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1,096.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 93,210 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.12. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

