Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,377 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of BE opened at $21.49 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

