Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.96 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EMCOR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock opened at $121.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

