Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,034 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Teleflex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Teleflex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.50.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX stock opened at $397.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

