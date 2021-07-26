Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,720 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Macy’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $16.66 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

