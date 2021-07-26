Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,903 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $86.13 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

