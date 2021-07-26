Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Culp worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

NYSE CULP opened at $14.77 on Monday. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 million, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.04.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.