CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Reduced by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $134,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.78. 139,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

