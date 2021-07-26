D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 188,272 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 598.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,272 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of LiveRamp worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $41.39 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.34.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
