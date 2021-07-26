D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,390,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $895,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $9,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $377.15 million, a P/E ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 0.41. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

