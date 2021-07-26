D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.00.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

