D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,848 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,515 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.91 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

