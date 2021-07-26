D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $14.69 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Churchill Downs worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. CWM LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $189.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.13 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -325.86 and a beta of 1.34.

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

