DA Davidson Boosts Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target to $235.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.67.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE:VMI opened at $233.11 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.97.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,014,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.