Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $23.09. 2,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,349. Dana has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dana by 20.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares during the period. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Dana by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at $12,584,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.