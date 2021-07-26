Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

