Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.53.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $291.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a 52-week low of $190.34 and a 52-week high of $292.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

