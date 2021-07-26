DAO Maker Market Capitalization Tops $60.06 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00004254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $60.06 million and $3.56 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00117214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00133843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,271.45 or 0.99412800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00822462 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,169,448 coins and its circulating supply is 36,673,468 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

