Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.62. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. 6,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.16. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

