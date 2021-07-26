Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DUAVF remained flat at $$1,150.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,206.91. Dassault Aviation has a 52 week low of $830.17 and a 52 week high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

