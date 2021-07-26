Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday.

Shares of DUAVF stock remained flat at $$1,150.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,206.91. Dassault Aviation has a one year low of $830.17 and a one year high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

