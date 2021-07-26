Deeper Network (DPR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.82 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $54.39 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 90.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00117214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00133843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,271.45 or 0.99412800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00822462 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

