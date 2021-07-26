Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,840 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 65,792 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,468,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.82. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

