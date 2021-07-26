Defined Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.34. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $528.62 million, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

