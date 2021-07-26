DeFiSocial Gaming Trading 25.2% Lower This Week (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00037872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00113998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00129563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,199.54 or 1.00736237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.66 or 0.00801048 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

