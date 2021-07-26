DeltaChain Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00229432 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.51 or 0.00789819 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

