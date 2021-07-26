Dent (DENT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33.32 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $244.97 million and $33.32 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.23 or 0.00823233 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

