Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $925.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $940.26.

ISRG stock opened at $976.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $987.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $889.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,155 shares of company stock valued at $25,968,221. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

