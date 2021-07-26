Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €26.00 ($30.59) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.38% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.52 ($26.50).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.88 ($21.04) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.61.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

