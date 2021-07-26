DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $389,409.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $314.60 or 0.00850063 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $389,409.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 111% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00037880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00111130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00132342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,147.20 or 1.00371942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00828083 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

