Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLGNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of DLGNF remained flat at $$76.50 during midday trading on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.