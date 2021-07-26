Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 26,938 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ETWO opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78).

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

