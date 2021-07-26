Diametric Capital LP Invests $63,000 in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 792,095 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,950,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 214,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LCTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

