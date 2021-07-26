Diametric Capital LP Makes New $160,000 Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPLN opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

