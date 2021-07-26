Diametric Capital LP Sells 6,705 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.38 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

