Diametric Capital LP Takes $227,000 Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 66.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCMG stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

