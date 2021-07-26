Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

In related news, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dusty Tonkin purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,350.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of BVH opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.71 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.