Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETWO. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,900,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,758,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78).

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,875,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

