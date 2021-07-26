Diamond (DMD) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $21,477.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00005850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00078257 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,615,880 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.