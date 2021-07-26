DiFy.Finance Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DiFy.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $655,741.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $177.68 or 0.00464006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00843324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084245 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

DiFy.Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

