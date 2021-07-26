Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,558 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after acquiring an additional 127,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $154.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.40.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.