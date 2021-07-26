Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.03 Million Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,159,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.26% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $24,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.61 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

