Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.45 Million Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEX opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $808.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.40. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.72.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

