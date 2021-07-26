Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after buying an additional 488,788 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $32.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

