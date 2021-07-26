Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,427 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $230,243,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $64,205,000. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 27.6% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

COUP stock opened at $225.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.26 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.73. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,359 shares of company stock worth $27,698,495. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

